Brazil Congresswoman Launches Rosary Campaign Amid ‘Serious Threat’ of Legalized Abortion

Brazilian federal legislator Christine Nogueira dos Reis Tonietto, a member of the Liberal Party (PL), launched a campaign July 17 to pray the rosary live on Instagram “for Brazil and for life.”

Bishop Fernando Rifan of Cedamusa and Bishop Adair Jose Guimarães of Formosa are scheduled to participate in the live event as are priests, artists, intellectuals, and Catholic politicians.

Known simply as Chris Tonietto, the congresswoman will transmit a total of 14 live broadcasts through Aug. 3 on her Instagram account, always concluding with a prayer for unborn children.

Tonietto describes herself on her Instagram channel as a Catholic lawyer, wife, and mother who is pro-life, pro-family, and against judicial activism and corruption. She concludes her profile with “Ora et labora” and the prayer emoji.

In a statement to ACI Digital, CNA’s Portuguese-language news partner, Tonietto explained: “As we live at a hectic pace and often our prayer time takes a back seat, I took the initiative to call on the Brazilian people to unite in prayer.”

The lawmaker also said that the prayer campaign is taking place in the context of “the very serious threat of legalizing abortion, which can occur through the ADPF [Argument for Non-compliance with a Fundamental Precept] ruling 442."

The ADPF 442 is a lawsuit filed by the leftist Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) with the Federal Supreme Court seeking the decriminalization of abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

“Along with this problem,” Tonietto continued, “the situation in our country has worsened significantly, which is why we are experiencing unprecedented legal uncertainty.”

Faced with this situation, the Brazilian congresswoman said that “it is of the utmost importance that we get down on our knees on the ground and cry out.”

The schedule of live broadcasts can be found here (in Spanish).

The following Prayer of the Unborn Child will be prayed during each live broadcast:

“King of eternal Life, risen Lord, who conquered sin and death, we humbly prostrate ourselves before your omnipotence and your mercy, we, the Brazilian people, so that you deign to remove from our nation the scourge of abortion, that evil headed up by Satan to establish his kingdom of death.

“May the Immaculate triumph in this Land of the Holy Cross, may your Immaculate Heart reign, to which we consecrate Brazil and our families so that your kingdom of life may be established. Amen!”

“The Land of the Holy Cross” is the name the Portuguese explorers gave to Brazil in the 1500s.