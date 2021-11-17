Bishops Vote to Accept Eucharistic Coherence Statement ‘The Mystery of the Eucharist’

The vote, which is held in a secret electronic ballot, was 222 in favor to eight against, with three abstentions.

BALTIMORE, Md. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops voted overwhelmingly to accept the statement “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church.”

To pass, two-thirds of the bishops had to vote in favor of the document.

This vote total was even more lopsided than the June vote to move forward with the drafting of the document. In June, the bishops voted 168 to 55 to move forward with the document.