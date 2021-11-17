Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/bishops-vote-to-accept-eucharistic-coherence-statement-the-mystery-of-the-eucharist

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Bishops Vote to Accept Eucharistic Coherence Statement ‘The Mystery of the Eucharist’

The vote, which is held in a secret electronic ballot, was 222 in favor to eight against, with three abstentions.

USCCB Fall Meeting 2021
USCCB Fall Meeting 2021 (photo: CNA / EWTN)
Christine Rousselle/CNA Nation

BALTIMORE, Md. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops voted overwhelmingly to accept the statement “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church.” 

The vote, which is held in a secret electronic ballot, was 222 in favor to eight against, with three abstentions. 

To pass, two-thirds of the bishops had to vote in favor of the document. 

This vote total was even more lopsided than the June vote to move forward with the drafting of the document. In June, the bishops voted 168 to 55 to move forward with the document. 

Cardinal Sean O'Malley addresses the 2020 USCCB Fall meeting Nov. 17.

USCCB 2020 Fall Meeting: Day 2 Recap

On the final day of the fall meeting, bishops touched on the 2020 elections, religious freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic, riots and anti-Catholic vandalism.

Catholic News Agency Nation
Archbishop Elpidophoros addresses the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops at their fall assembly in Baltimore on Nov. 16, 2021.

Orthodox Archbishop Makes Historic Address to USCCB Assembly

“Today, I am convinced, as I present myself in front of my brother hierarchs, that this dialogue of love, initiated by Pope Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras in 1964 in Jerusalem, continues with a particular density in this blessed country,” said Archbishop Elphidoros.

Christine Rousselle/CNA Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up