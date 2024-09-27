Baltimore’s Archbishop, Pro-Lifers Warn of Dire Consequences of Maryland’s Abortion Vote

Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore issued a letter to the Catholics of his archdiocese on Wednesday urging the faithful to reject Maryland’s Question 1, a ballot initiative that he labeled an “extreme step of enshrining the legality of abortion” in the state’s constitution.

Local pro-life activists in Maryland have also redoubled their efforts against Question 1 — spotlighting that the constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would have a drastic impact on other controversial issues besides abortion — including parental rights related to their child’s procurement of abortion and minors’ “use of puberty-blocking drugs and surgical mutilation of reproductive anatomy.”

The Archdiocese of Baltimore sent Archbishop Lori’s message via e-mail and posted it on its Flocknote page. The cleric first reiterated the Church’s teaching on “the most fundamental right of all, the right to life.” He also underlined: “We are called by our faith to uphold human dignity at all stages of life, from natural conception to natural death.”

The archbishop continued by outlining the stakes with the ballot measure: “Question 1 seeks to enshrine abortion in the Maryland state constitution, an action that is both unnecessary and harmful ... It is harmful because it would divert resources away from efforts that promote the well-being of women, children, and families.”

Archbishop Lori added that “[r]ather than taking the extreme step of enshrining the legality of abortion in the Maryland Constitution, we should work to create a culture where no woman feels as though she must choose between the life of her child and a bright future.”

The Archbishop issued his letter less than six weeks before Election Day. Meanwhile, pro-life groups in Maryland have mobilized due to the short window of time before the vote.

Maryland Right to Life posted a “Voter Alert” about Question 1 on its website. The nonprofit organization noted the broad scope of the proposal and continued with a list of other possible radical effects of the amendment — including how it “threatens parental rights to make medical decisions for our children,” “restricts free speech and religious exemptions,” and “threatens [the] existence of pregnancy resource centers.”

The group also promoted the materials of Marylanders For Health Not Harm, a coalition decrying the “deceptive ‘Reproductive Freedom’ amendment.”

Laura Bogley, the executive director of Maryland Right to Life, quoted one of the bill’s sponsors, state Sen. Dawn Gile, who testified that the amendment “would create new and broader rights than abortion, including the right of an individual to alter one’s reproductive anatomy.” Gile’s campaign website also highlights her stance on the main issue: “I am proud to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Pro-Choice Maryland.”

Gile stood immediately behind Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as he signed a package of bills in May 2023 — including the one that authorized Question 1. The package also included another piece of legislation that she voted for — the so-called “Trans Health Equity Act” — which, according to an Associated Press report, “expands the number of procedures relating to gender-affirming care that are covered by the state’s Medicaid program ... [including] any medically necessary treatment consistent with current clinical standards of care prescribed by a licensed health care provider for the treatment of a condition related to the individual’s gender identity.”

Bogley also gave her own blunt assessment of the ballot measure: “The deceptive ... [amendment] is a Trojan horse, intended to trick parents into giving up their parental rights for abortion rights already fully protected in state law. ... Maryland’s abortion laws would not substantially change, but parents would lose their rights and potentially lose custody of their children if they refuse to comply with the state’s radical agenda to transition children, causing our kids permanent reproductive harm.”

Maryland is among 10 states that will have ballot initiatives on abortion in November. Nebraska has competing pro-life and pro-abortion state constitutional amendments up for voter approval. Earlier in September, Missouri’s state Supreme Court upheld the inclusion of a pro-abortion state amendment on that state’s ballot. The other states that will have ballot measures on abortion in November are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Montana, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota.