At Evangelical Catholic Conference, Clergy, Layman Recognized for Exemplary Apostolic Work

Father Paul Soper of Boston and Joseph Adams of Cleveland both received the Avery Cardinal Dulles Apostolic Activity Award, showcasing the fruitfulness of their fresh strategies for evangelization.

The Evangelical Catholic, an apostolate dedicated to helping transform laypeople into intentional disciple-makers for Jesus, celebrated its Priests for an Apostolic Age conference in San Antonio last week and bestowed awards upon two leaders for their innovative approaches to advancing the Church’s evangelistic mission.

Jason Simon, president of the Evangelical Catholic, emphasized that revitalizing parish life depends on fostering “co-responsibility” between clergy and laity.

“The clergy need to provide robust formation into discipleship and mission,” Simon said in an interview with CNA. “At the same time, laity must seek out ways to grow as disciples and take responsibility for making Jesus known in their circles of influence.”

Simon pointed to data from the Catholic Leadership Institute’s Disciple Maker Index, a 75-question survey that provides insights into parishioners’ faith journeys.

“The index consistently reveals that most parishioners lack confidence in their ability to evangelize,” he noted. “Since this is the Church’s essential mission, formation is critical to equip them to take up this role and experience the joy of sharing the Gospel.”

Soper was honored for his leadership in the Archdiocese of Boston’s parish collaboration process, which equips communities with training and data-driven tools like the Disciple Maker Index to refocus on evangelization. Adams, a lay leader from Ohio, was recognized for creating informal Scripture discussion gatherings that engage individuals at various stages of their spiritual journeys, fostering deeper connections to faith.

The recognition of these leaders comes against the backdrop of decades of declining religious participation in the U.S. A March 2024 Gallup poll showed that only 33% of Catholics attend weekly or near-weekly services, down from 45% two decades ago. Overall, weekly attendance across all religious groups has fallen from 42% in the early 2000s to 30% today, driven in part by a rise in Americans with no religious affiliation — now 21%, up from 9% two decades ago.

Meanwhile, structural shifts within the Catholic Church present additional challenges. A report by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) found a 9% drop in the number of parishes across 11 major dioceses between 1970 and 2020, even as the Catholic population grew by 46%. Much of this reflects migration trends, with Catholics moving from urban areas in the Northeast and Midwest to suburban regions in the South and West.

Last week, the 2025 Priests for an Apostolic Age conference, cosponsored by the Catholic Leadership Institute, brought together 150 clergy members, including four bishops, to equip leaders with practical tools to revitalize ministries and instill a culture of missionary discipleship.

The Evangelical Catholic advocates for a structured approach to formation, combining personal and communal engagement. Simon outlined a model that includes small-group gatherings, mission-focused action steps, biweekly one-on-one mentorship, and daily prayer practices to deepen intimacy with Christ.

“These steps create a sustainable pipeline for discipleship,” Simon said. “They allow individuals to experience the transformative power of the Gospel while equipping them to share it with others.”

By honoring leaders like Soper and Adams and promoting actionable strategies, the Evangelical Catholic said it hopes to inspire broader adoption of initiatives to reverse declining engagement and foster vibrant parish communities.

“The Church’s mission is timeless,” Simon said. “But how we inspire and equip people to take it up must continually evolve to meet the needs of the times.”

The Evangelical Catholic’s episcopal advisory board includes Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA; Archbishop Bernard Hebda of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis; Bishop Donald Hying of the apostolate’s home Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin; Bishop Barry Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia; and Bishop David Ricken of the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin.