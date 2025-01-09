As Venezuela’s Presidential Inauguration Looms, Church Calls for ‘Respect for Human Rights’

To date, various countries around the world have recognized González as the president legitimately elected by all Venezuelans.

On Friday, Jan. 10, according to Venezuelan law, the new president of the republic who won the July 28, 2024, election for the 2025–2031 term must be sworn in.

While the country’s National Electoral Council certified incumbent President Nicholas Maduro as the winner, it failed to produce the vote tallies as required by law to substantiate the results. Meanwhile opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia claimed a landslide victory and said his campaign had collected 80% of the vote tallies to prove it.

To date, various countries around the world have recognized González as the president legitimately elected by all Venezuelans.

In the midst of the complicated political and social scenario, Caracas Archbishop Raúl Biord called for “respect for human and citizen rights” during the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Year in Caracas on Jan. 6.

The prelate asked that political actors guarantee, in a democratic framework, “freedom of thought, expression, and social action, and for the end of all forms of intimidation and hatred, wherever it may come from.”

The message from the archbishop of Caracas follows those issued by the Venezuelan Bishops’ Conference since last July in which the bishops have repeatedly stated that “the truth, even if it is hidden or reduced to the opinion of a few, will finally prevail.”

“Disregarding popular sovereignty manifested through the vote is morally unacceptable, since it seriously deviates from truth and justice,” the bishops wrote in September 2024.

International tour ahead of inauguration day

In recent days, González has been on a tour of various countries in an effort to garner support for being sworn in as president on Jan. 10.

The opposition leader met last Saturday in Buenos Aires with Argentine President Javier Milei, who recognized González as president-elect and expressed his support for achieving a democratic transition in Venezuela.

After the opposition leader along with Milei greeted a large crowd of Venezuelans gathered in the Plaza de Mayo, González was emphatic in pointing out that “by whatever means” he would arrive in Venezuela on Jan. 10.

González also met with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and held a virtual conversation with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña on Jan. 6.

Former Colombian President Andrés Pastrana said regarding González’s intention to enter Venezuela that there are nine former presidents from the region willing to accompany him on a plane to the country, which would depart from the Dominican Republic, the last stop on the tour, on Thursday, Jan. 9.

On Jan. 7, González arrived in Panama after meeting in Washington, D.C., with U.S. President Joe Biden, various congressmen and senators, and part of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

In tandem with González’s tour, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called on Venezuelans to participate in a new day of protest in the country’s main cities on Jan. 9.

Despite being in hiding for several months, Machado has assured that she will accompany the protesters in the streets on that day, one that will be “historic” and remembered by many generations in the future.

The government’s response

Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan minister of interior, justice, and peace, said that as soon as González sets foot in Venezuela, “he will be arrested and convicted for all the crimes he is accused of.”

“He says he’s coming with former presidents. Come, former presidents, we’re waiting for you. [Juan Manuel] Santos, come; [Andrés] Pastrana, come; [Vicente] Fox, come; [Jorge] Quiroga, you will be welcome. Everyone has their space ready, prepared to receive you. Some will say ‘No, they don’t dare.’ We’re not going to dare? When it comes to defending the homeland, we dare to do everything, everything. We’re not going to allow criminals from other countries to come to Venezuela to try to invade our country,” warned the socialist regime’s second in command during a Jan. 6 press conference.

Cabello and other political leaders, including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, have assured in recent days that Maduro will be the one to take power in the country for a third consecutive term on Jan. 10.