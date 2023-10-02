9 Quotes From Saints About Guardian Angels

During the month of October, the Catholic Church celebrates guardian angels.

Guardian angels are instruments of Providence who help protect their charges from suffering serious harm and assist them on the path of salvation.

It is a teaching of the Church that every one of the faithful has his or her own guardian angel from baptism, and it is the general teaching of theologians that every human person has his or her own guardian angel from birth.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their [angels’] watchful care and intercession. ‘Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.’ Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God” (336).

Several of our greatest saints have also shared their thoughts on guardian angels. Here’s what they had to say:

St. John Vianney:

“Our guardian angels are our most faithful friends, because they are with us day and night, always and everywhere. We ought often to invoke them.”

St. John Bosco:

“When tempted, invoke your angel. He is more eager to help you than you are to be helped. Ignore the devil and do not be afraid of him; he trembles and flees at the sight of your guardian angel.”

St. Jerome:

“How great is the dignity of souls, that each person has from birth received an angel to protect it.”

St. Thérèse of Lisieux:

“My holy Guardian Angel, cover me with your wing. With your fire light the road that I’m taking. Come, direct my steps … help me, I call upon you. Just for today.”

St. Basil the Great:

“Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd, leading him to life.”

St. Bernard of Clairvaux:

“We should show our affection for the angels, for one day they will be our co-heirs just as here below they are our guardians and trustees appointed and set over us by the Father.”

St. Francis de Sales:

“Make yourself familiar with the angels, and behold them frequently in spirit. Without being seen, they are present with you.”

St. Josemaría Escrivá:

“If you remembered the presence of your angel and the angels of your neighbors, you would avoid many of the foolish things which slip into your conversations.”

St. John Cassian:

“Cherubim means knowledge in abundance. They provide an everlasting protection for that which appeases God, namely, the calm of your heart, and they will cast a shadow of protection against all the attacks of malign spirits.”

This article was previously published at CNA on Oct. 2, 2022, and was updated on Sept. 29, 2023.