8 Awesome Signs From the March for Life 2023

Clever and informative posters abound at the first post-Roe event.

Tens of thousands of Americans attended the 50th-annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday to challenge abortion and celebrate the beauty of life, beginning at conception.

The largest annual pro-life event in the country happens on or around the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the recently overturned 1973 Supreme Court ruling that previously legalized abortion nationwide.

Above and below are eight of the most effective signs that CNA saw at the march.