8 Awesome Signs From the March for Life 2023

Clever and informative posters abound at the first post-Roe event.

Clockwise from top left: Daniel and Michelle Jacobeen from Alexandria, Virginia, attend the March for Life 2023 with their children. Their pro-life sign reads: ‘Our babies’ birth moms chose life.’ Cameron and Genevieve Mercier from Thompsontown, Pennsylvania, hold a sign that reads: ‘We will adopt your baby. Please don’t choose abortion.’ A young pro-life marcher carries a sign reading, ‘Save the baby humans.’ Mothers from rape and children who were conceived in rape with the group Save the 1, led by Rebecca Kiessling, share that ‘I love my life,’ and ‘I love my child.’
Tens of thousands of Americans attended the 50th-annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday to challenge abortion and celebrate the beauty of life, beginning at conception.

The largest annual pro-life event in the country happens on or around the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the recently overturned 1973 Supreme Court ruling that previously legalized abortion nationwide.

Above and below are eight of the most effective signs that CNA saw at the march.

Clockwise from top: Young pro-life marchers carry Baby Yoda signs at the March for Life 2023. Connie Eller with MissouriBlacksforLife.org, Brenda Green, Vita Jackson and Lily Johnson came from St. Louis and Illinois to be in Washington on Jan. 20. They carried signs marking the first March for Life since the overturning of Roe: ‘I am the post-Roe generation.’ Pro-life marchers carry a banner reading, ‘Every baby is somebody’s grandchild.’ (Photo: Katie Yoder)
