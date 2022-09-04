Support the register

Why I Told a Stranger at a Coffee Shop to Break up With Her Fiancé, Seven Steps to Bring People Back to Church, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Cafe Photo
Cafe Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why I Told a Stranger at a Coffee Shop to Break Up with Her Fiancé – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1

Seven Steps to Bring People Back to Church – Father Jonathan Meyer at Catholic Exchange +1

Book Review: Life of Christ by Fulton J. Sheen – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

The Life of Saint Augustine, by Benozzo Gozzoli, Part II – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Being With God in Summertime – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Is Suicide a Mortal Sin? – Amelia Monroe Carlson at Catholic365

Sin Makes You Foolish – Pat Flynn at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Boston Globe Tried to Intimidate, Silence ‘TheMediaReport.com’, and Lost – David F. Pierre, Jr., at TheMediaReport.com

Could Student Loan Forgiveness Portend the End of Catholic Colleges? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Who Not To Trust on the Internet – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

The Corruption of the American Hierarchy – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

