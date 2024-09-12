Why I’ll Never Remove My Scapular Again, The Only Way to Remove a Demon, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Why I’ll Never Remove My Scapular Again – Robert Marco at Catholic Exchange
The Only Way to Remove a Demon – Lila Rose
The Conversion Story of Historian Joshua Charles to Catholicism – Joshua Charles
The Remarkable Way Apparitions Led to Order of Sisters – Kevin Wells at Catholic World Report
Remembering a Forgotten Poet – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine
The Little-known Story of How Our Lady Saved the Island of Corvo From Pirates – Brian Fraga at OSV News via The Wilmington Dialog
Saint Jane Frances de Chantal – August 12th – Catholics for Catholics
Transfiguration: Discovering the Only ‘Trans’ Experience That Really Works – Catholic Unscripted
rpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Saint Michael’s Lent: Five Things to Know About This Ancient Devotion Practiced by the Saints – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at ChurchPOP