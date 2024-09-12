Support the register

Why I’ll Never Remove My Scapular Again, The Only Way to Remove a Demon, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Why I’ll Never Remove My Scapular Again – Robert Marco at Catholic Exchange

The Only Way to Remove a Demon – Lila Rose

The Conversion Story of Historian Joshua Charles to Catholicism – Joshua Charles

The Remarkable Way Apparitions Led to Order of Sisters – Kevin Wells at Catholic World Report

Remembering a Forgotten Poet – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Little-known Story of How Our Lady Saved the Island of Corvo From Pirates – Brian Fraga at OSV News via The Wilmington Dialog

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Jane Frances de Chantal – August 12th – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Transfiguration: Discovering the Only ‘Trans’ Experience That Really Works – Catholic Unscripted

rpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Saint Michael’s Lent: Five Things to Know About This Ancient Devotion Practiced by the Saints – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at ChurchPOP

