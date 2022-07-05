Who Will be the Next Pope, The Top 10 Strangest Catholic Relics, and More Great Links
Who Will be the Next Pope? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
The Top 10 Strangest Catholic Relics, Including Our Lady’s Breastmilk - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
What Exactly is an “Opening Virgin” in Sacred Art? – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia
Viewing God and the World He Created - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
The Rise of the Occult, Most Priests are Unequipped – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons Blog
Faith is Neither Gullible Nor Hard of Heart: Part I and Part II – James Harris at Catholic Stand
The Archconfraternity of the Holy Face: Why Should One Join? – Father Lawrence Carney at Tan·Direction
How can Catholics Navigate the Crises in the Church and Society? - Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report
Has Pope Francis Completed His Reforms? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Scandal? Canons Regular of the Immaculate Conception in California – The Pillar
The Church and Its Tax-Exemption - Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine
Pope Francis Says That Lace Is Against the Council and the Church – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Francis, Archbishop Gómez, and the America Faithful – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
