Who Will be the Next Pope, The Top 10 Strangest Catholic Relics, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

White Smoke Photo
White Smoke Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Michele Dinicastro from Pixabay)
Who Will be the Next Pope? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Top 10 Strangest Catholic Relics, Including Our Lady’s Breastmilk - Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

What Exactly is an “Opening Virgin” in Sacred Art? – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia

Viewing God and the World He Created - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Rise of the Occult, Most Priests are Unequipped – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons Blog

Faith is Neither Gullible Nor Hard of Heart: Part I and Part II – James Harris at Catholic Stand

The Archconfraternity of the Holy Face: Why Should One Join? – Father Lawrence Carney at Tan·Direction

How can Catholics Navigate the Crises in the Church and Society? - Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Has Pope Francis Completed His Reforms? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Scandal? Canons Regular of the Immaculate Conception in California – The Pillar

The Church and Its Tax-Exemption - Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis Says That Lace Is Against the Council and the Church – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Pope Francis, Archbishop Gómez, and the America Faithful – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

