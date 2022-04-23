What Temperament Are You, Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What Temperament Are You? – Laraine Bennett at Catholic Exchange

Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins – Todd Aglialoro at Catholic Answers Magazine

Reject Satan with These Exorcism Prayers on the Saint Benedict Medal – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Do You Ever Tremble? – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

The Way of Beauty: A Path for Evangelization – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D./Catholic World Report

Be Not Afraid: You Can Homeschool – Emily Landreaux at Crisis Magazine

Joy in the Midst of Sorrow – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

How Involved is Pope Francis in the London Trial Case? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

In Or Out? Prints That Stand the Test of Time – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

The Promise and Peril of Synods – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Red Flags In Dating (Podcast) – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Book Review: True Obedience in the Church by Doctor Peter Kwasniewski – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Because Females can be Instituted Acolytes, can They be Straw Subdeacon – Fr. Z’s Blog

