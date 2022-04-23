Support the register

What Temperament Are You, Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins, and More Great Links!

Tito Edwards Blogs

What Temperament Are You? – Laraine Bennett at Catholic Exchange

Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins – Todd Aglialoro at Catholic Answers Magazine

Reject Satan with These Exorcism Prayers on the Saint Benedict Medal – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Do You Ever Tremble? – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

The Way of Beauty: A Path for Evangelization – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D./Catholic World Report

Be Not Afraid: You Can Homeschool – Emily Landreaux at Crisis Magazine

Joy in the Midst of Sorrow – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

How Involved is Pope Francis in the London Trial Case? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

In Or Out? Prints That Stand the Test of Time – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog

The Promise and Peril of Synods – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

Red Flags In Dating (Podcast) – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Book Review: True Obedience in the Church by Doctor Peter Kwasniewski – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Because Females can be Instituted Acolytes, can They be Straw Subdeacon – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

