What Temperament Are You, Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins, and More Great Links!

What Temperament Are You? – Laraine Bennett at Catholic Exchange
Five Reasons to Go to Confession, besides Forgiveness of Sins – Todd Aglialoro at Catholic Answers Magazine
Reject Satan with These Exorcism Prayers on the Saint Benedict Medal – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Do You Ever Tremble? – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
The Way of Beauty: A Path for Evangelization – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D./Catholic World Report
Be Not Afraid: You Can Homeschool – Emily Landreaux at Crisis Magazine
Joy in the Midst of Sorrow – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™
How Involved is Pope Francis in the London Trial Case? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
In Or Out? Prints That Stand the Test of Time – Meghan Ashley Styling at Catholic Mōdê Blog
The Promise and Peril of Synods – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing
Red Flags In Dating (Podcast) – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Book Review: True Obedience in the Church by Doctor Peter Kwasniewski – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Because Females can be Instituted Acolytes, can They be Straw Subdeacon – Fr. Z’s Blog
