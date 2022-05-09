What Happened to Simon of Cyrene After the Crucifixion, French Nun Becomes World’s Oldest Person, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What Happened to Simon of Cyrene after the Crucifixion? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
French Nun Becomes World’s Oldest Person, Her Secret to Longevity – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
The Miraculous Staircase of Loretto: Trust in Our Lady and St. Joseph – Father Bryan Stitt at Catholic Exchange
The Art of Making Altar Breads – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Phrase ‘Memento Mori’ Still Has Meaning Today – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
An Ethereal May Crowning Tutorial – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog
Where to Find Donors? . . . Try Here – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Easter: The Living Temple – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
Walter Scott Against Historicism – Father Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at Sancrucensis
Ask Father: Priest Omits Some of the Words of Absolution, Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Forgotten Customs of May, Month of Mary – Matthew Plese at One Peter 5
The Supreme Court’s Leaked Document Might Not have Its Intended Effect – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor
On the Possible Overturning of Roe v. Wade in Light of the Liturgical Calendar – Thomas J. McIntyre at Catholic365
Abortion Ruling Leak, Pope to Meet with Putin: with Guest Eric Gajewski – David L. Gray
