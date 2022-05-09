Support the register

What Happened to Simon of Cyrene After the Crucifixion, French Nun Becomes World’s Oldest Person, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Simon of Cyrene Statue Photo
Simon of Cyrene Statue Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Dorothée QUENNESSON from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What Happened to Simon of Cyrene after the Crucifixion? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

French Nun Becomes World’s Oldest Person, Her Secret to Longevity – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Miraculous Staircase of Loretto: Trust in Our Lady and St. Joseph – Father Bryan Stitt at Catholic Exchange

The Art of Making Altar Breads – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Phrase ‘Memento Mori’ Still Has Meaning Today – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

An Ethereal May Crowning Tutorial – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

Where to Find Donors? . . . Try Here – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Easter: The Living Temple – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

Walter Scott Against Historicism – Father Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at Sancrucensis

Ask Father: Priest Omits Some of the Words of Absolution, Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Forgotten Customs of May, Month of Mary – Matthew Plese at One Peter 5

The Supreme Court’s Leaked Document Might Not have Its Intended Effect – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

On the Possible Overturning of Roe v. Wade in Light of the Liturgical Calendar – Thomas J. McIntyre at Catholic365

Abortion Ruling Leak, Pope to Meet with Putin: with Guest Eric Gajewski – David L. Gray

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

