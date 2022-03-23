Two Anglican Bishops Resign to Become Catholic, One Mad Mom’s Plan for World Peace, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Two Anglican Bishops Resign to Become Catholic – John Burger at Aleteia +1
One Mad Mom’s Plan for World Peace – One Mad Mom +1
Two New Books for Catholic Cultural Warriors – Which Includes All of Us! - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
What is the Difference between the Fruits and the Gifts of the Holy Spirit? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
Putting Christ Back in the French Landscape - Alice Alech at Aleteia
What is Missio Dei? (A New Online Catholic Publication) - Phillip Hadden at Missio Dei
Lenten Meditation on Eternal Happiness by Saint Francis de Sales – Tan·Direction
Can Friends Be Spiritual Directors? Too Old For Spiritual Direction – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Celebrating the Contributions of Black Catholics - Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic
On Being Reluctantly Catholic - Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand
Atheism: A First World Problem (with Father John Bayer, O. Cist.; YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman
Is Atheism Dead?—with Eric Metaxas - Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging