Two Anglican Bishops Resign to Become Catholic, One Mad Mom’s Plan for World Peace, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Anglican Abbey in Bath England Photo
Anglican Abbey in Bath England Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Denis Doukhan from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Two Anglican Bishops Resign to Become Catholic – John Burger at Aleteia +1

One Mad Mom’s Plan for World Peace – One Mad Mom +1

Two New Books for Catholic Cultural Warriors – Which Includes All of Us! - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

What is the Difference between the Fruits and the Gifts of the Holy Spirit? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Putting Christ Back in the French Landscape - Alice Alech at Aleteia

What is Missio Dei? (A New Online Catholic Publication) - Phillip Hadden at Missio Dei

Lenten Meditation on Eternal Happiness by Saint Francis de Sales – Tan·Direction

Can Friends Be Spiritual Directors? Too Old For Spiritual Direction – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Celebrating the Contributions of Black Catholics - Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic

On Being Reluctantly Catholic - Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Atheism: A First World Problem (with Father John Bayer, O. Cist.; YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

Is Atheism Dead?—with Eric Metaxas - Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

