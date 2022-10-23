Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/three-simple-prayers-for-when-praying-is-hard-introduction-to-the-parts-of-a-church-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Three Simple Prayers For When Praying Is Hard, Introduction to the Parts of a Church, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible Photo
Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Three Simple Prayers for When Praying is Hard – Liesl Bee at Ignitum Today

Narthex, Nave, and Ambo: Introduction to the Parts of a Church – J. John Basil at Catholic365

Bishop Barron’s Word on Fire Ministry To Serve People with Down Syndrome – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

The Debut Recording of Frank La Rocca’s Mass of the Americas – Charles Cole at New Liturgical Movement

Robert George: Seven Ways Fathers Can Raise Good Children by Holy Example – Robert P. George, Ph.D., at ChurchPOP

Carving – Jeffrey Essman at Dappled Things

Saint Robert Bellarmine, Eternal Happiness, and Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Oh Lord, It’s Hard To be Humble, When You’re Perfect in Every Way– Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Breaking Down the Best Communion Reception Slide, Plus More – David L. Gray

A Brief Survey of Latin Learning Resources – Jerry Salyer at The Catholic World Report

The Coming Schism and Blessings To Follow – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Woman Called To be a Nun, Possessed After Sleeping with a Satanist – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Satan Appointed to Pontifical Academy for Life; Satire – Eccles is Saved

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up