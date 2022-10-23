Three Simple Prayers For When Praying Is Hard, Introduction to the Parts of a Church, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Three Simple Prayers for When Praying is Hard – Liesl Bee at Ignitum Today
Narthex, Nave, and Ambo: Introduction to the Parts of a Church – J. John Basil at Catholic365
Bishop Barron’s Word on Fire Ministry To Serve People with Down Syndrome – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia
The Debut Recording of Frank La Rocca’s Mass of the Americas – Charles Cole at New Liturgical Movement
Robert George: Seven Ways Fathers Can Raise Good Children by Holy Example – Robert P. George, Ph.D., at ChurchPOP
Carving – Jeffrey Essman at Dappled Things
Saint Robert Bellarmine, Eternal Happiness, and Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Oh Lord, It’s Hard To be Humble, When You’re Perfect in Every Way– Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand
Breaking Down the Best Communion Reception Slide, Plus More – David L. Gray
A Brief Survey of Latin Learning Resources – Jerry Salyer at The Catholic World Report
The Coming Schism and Blessings To Follow – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Woman Called To be a Nun, Possessed After Sleeping with a Satanist – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Satan Appointed to Pontifical Academy for Life; Satire – Eccles is Saved
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging