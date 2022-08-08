Support the register

The Three R’s for Casting Out Demons, Rejected by Family for My Catholic Faith, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Three R’s for Casting Out Demons – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExoricism.org +1

“I am Being Rejected by My Family because I am Zealous for the Catholic Faith” - Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Humility Is the Remedy for Evil – Father Cajetan Mary da Bergamo, O.F.M., at Tan·Direction Blog

Early Roman Christian Sarcophagi from the Age of Constantine – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

When the Least of These Become the Most - Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

The Role of the Blessed Mother in Salvation History – Jenny DuBay at Missio Dei

Where There Will be Wailing and Grinding of Teeth – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The Dangers of Witchcraft: Spirits in a Witch’s Home – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons Blog

Awakening From Racial Prejudice – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand

A Catholic Approach to American Politics - Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Who is the Gray Apostle? - Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

Unfinished Business of Vatican II – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Pontiff: Grandmother of the West, Invoked and Then Blasts at “Traditionalists” – Fr. Z’s Blog

Another Chaotic Airline Presser - Douglas Farrow, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

