The Prophet Isaiah Explains How God Saves Us

We Catholics disagree with our Protestant brethren when they contend that no good works resulting from and caused by grace are meritorious, as the proof of genuine faith, or that none of them can play a role in our ultimate salvation, as the “fruit” of faith or “work of faith” (1 Thessalonians 1:3; 2 Thessalonians 1:11) or “faith working through love” (Galatians 5:6) or “good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10), as “God’s fellow workers” (1 Corinthians 3:9), “working together with” God (2 Corinthians 6:1), and working “harder” as a result of “the grace of God which is with” us (1 Corinthians 15:10), “abounding in the work of the Lord” (1 Corinthians 15:58), since “God is at work in” us, “both to will and to work for his good pleasure” (Philippians 2:13).

Is the prophet Isaiah’s overall soteriological teaching closer to Catholic or Protestant teaching? We’ll examine that question (all passages are from the Revised Standard Version).

Isaiah teaches that God draws all sinners by his grace, without which no one is, or can be saved, and there are passages hinting at the New Testament doctrines of justification, faith, grace and salvation, as well as about God’s love and mercy and forgiveness:

“Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool” (1:18; cf. 33:24; 44:21-22; 54:7-8; 55:7; 60:10);

“Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid” (12:2; cf. 17:10; 26:3-4);

“Let us be glad and rejoice in his salvation” (25:9);

“In returning and rest you shall be saved; in quietness and in trust shall be your strength” (30:15; 50:10);

“The LORD waits to be gracious to you ... to show mercy to you” (30:18);

“The LORD is our king; he will save us” (33:22; cf. 35:4; 37:20; 38:20);

“Your Redeemer is the Holy One of Israel” (41:14; cf. 43:1, 14; 44:6, 22-24; 47:4; 48:17, 20; 49:7; 52:9; 54:5, 8; 60:16; 63:9, 16);

“I am the LORD your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior” (43:3; cf. 43:11; 45:15; 49:26; 60:16);

“There is no other god besides me, a righteous God and a Savior. ... Turn to me and be saved, all the ends of the earth!” (45:21-22);

“By his knowledge shall the righteous one, my servant, make many to be accounted righteous; and he shall bear their iniquities” (53:11);

“I will heal him; I will lead him and requite him with comfort” (57:18);

“I will faithfully give them their recompense, and I will make an everlasting covenant with them” (61:8);

“he has clothed me with the garments of salvation, he has covered me with the robe of righteousness” (61:10);

“I will recount the steadfast love of the LORD … according to all that the LORD has granted us, and the great goodness to the house of Israel which he has granted them according to his mercy, according to the abundance of his steadfast love” (63:7).

Thus far, Catholics and Protestants agree. But Isaiah also regards works — as Catholics do — in necessary conjunction with faith (rejection of “faith alone”), and part and parcel of the process of salvation: