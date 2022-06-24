The ‘Message’ of McElroy’s Red Hat, Communion Breakfast is a Tradition Worth Reviving, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The ‘Message’ of McElroy’s Red Hat – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar
Communion Breakfast, a Tradition Worth Reviving – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand
The Secret Chapel Inside Rome’s Colosseum – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia
The Second Deadliest Sin – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand
On Marriage, Leadership, and Honoring Our Wives - Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
Rebirth – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
I’m Just Not Going To ... Believe – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist
The Holy Souls In Purgatory – Our Allies On The Afterlife – Kristen Van Uden at CatholicLink
Demythologizing Conclaves - George Weigel at The Catholic World Report
What is a Catholic? - A Treasure To Be Shared
What in the What, Bishop Callahan? – One Mad Mom
Pope Francis and Archbishop Gómez – Father Thomas G. Weinandy, O.F.M., Cap., at The Catholic Thing
It’s Not Really about the Lace, of Course – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister
