The ‘Message’ of McElroy’s Red Hat, Communion Breakfast is a Tradition Worth Reviving, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The ‘Message’ of McElroy’s Red Hat – J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

Communion Breakfast, a Tradition Worth Reviving – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

The Secret Chapel Inside Rome’s Colosseum – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia

The Second Deadliest Sin – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

On Marriage, Leadership, and Honoring Our Wives - Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Rebirth – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

I’m Just Not Going To ... Believe – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

The Holy Souls In Purgatory – Our Allies On The Afterlife – Kristen Van Uden at CatholicLink

Demythologizing Conclaves - George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

What is a Catholic? - A Treasure To Be Shared

What in the What, Bishop Callahan? – One Mad Mom

Pope Francis and Archbishop GómezFather Thomas G. Weinandy, O.F.M., Cap., at The Catholic Thing

It’s Not Really about the Lace, of Course – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister

