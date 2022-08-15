The Catholic Church’s Most Austere Order Opens 4th Monastery in World’s Largest Muslim Nation, When St. Philomena Knocked on My Door Three Times, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church’s Most Austere Order Opens 4th Monastery in World’s Largest Muslim Nation – Francisco Veneto at Aleteia +1

When St. Philomena Knocked on My Door Three Times – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog +1

Enthralling New Work Reveals Humanity’s Search for God in Art Across Time – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Zairean? Or Sarum? The Forgotten Congolese Liturgy – Claudio Salvucci at Liturgical Arts Journal

What They Requested, What They Expected, and What Happened: Addendum from Pope Saint Paul VI – Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

Spiritual Parasites and Distorted Sexuality – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

Father Robert McTeigue, S.J., and I Discuss Pope, Traditionalism, and Other Apocalyptic Subjects – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Should the Vatican Sell Its Treasures. . . – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Wherein Fr. Z Rants and Recommends a Must Read Entry at New Liturgical Movement – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Life and Death of a Catholic Community – Darrick Taylor at Crisis Magazine

What Online Catholic Apologists are Missing – Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist

Apologizing for Slavery and Other Misdeeds of our Forebears – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Will Pontiff Rescind ‘Humanæ Vitæ’? – The Pillar

The Cruel War – Michael Hichborn at Lepanto Institute

