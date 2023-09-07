St. Cloud, Pray For Us!

St. Cloud (St. Clodoald) was the grandson of Clovis, founder of the Kingdom of the Franks.

St. Cloud (or Clodoald, 522-560) was a French prince who renounced his royal privileges to become a hermit and monk. He was the grandson of Clovis, founder of the Kingdom of the Franks.

Cloud’s father was King Chlodomir, who was killed in battle when Cloud was only 3 years old. Two uncles, seeking political power, killed Cloud’s two brothers. Cloud escaped and was raised by his grandmother, St. Clothilde.

Cloud had no interest in affairs of state, preferring to draw closer to God through silence and solitude. He lived in a small monastic cell and pursued a life of asceticism and contemplative prayer. Later he became a disciple of the hermit St. Severinus.

At age 20, Cloud appeared before the bishop of Paris and other civic leaders dressed in royal robes as an heir to the throne. He removed his robes and donned a coarse garment as a sign that he was renouncing the world for religious life. He gave the bishop scissors, requesting he cut his hair.

Cloud left Paris for the forest to commune with God and pray for his people. He was known for having the gift of healing; he was also devoted to the study of Scripture and images of him often have him holding a Bible. People came to him seeking his prayers which were said to work miracles.

In 551, Eusebius, Bishop of Paris, ordained Cloud a priest. He was assigned a parish in what today is a suburb of Paris named in his honor. He reconciled with his uncles who had once attempted to murder him; they repented and returned to the active practice of the Catholic faith.

He formed a religious association, and spent his last seven years of life as part of this community attached to the Church of Saint Martin of Tours on land donated by his uncles. He died at the age of 38 on Sept. 7, 560.

A Minnesota city and diocese is today named in his honor. His feast day is Sept. 7.