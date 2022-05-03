Revolutionary Classic on Purgatory Back in Print, Catholics and the Metaverse, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Revolutionary Classic on Purgatory Back in Print – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Catholics and the Metaverse – Kailash at Catholic Stand

What I Learned from Memorizing Poetry – Hannah Cote at Verily Magazine

Formed in Beauty: Sacred Art by Tianna Williams – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

These Churches were Built on Holy Water Sites – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia

How the Virtue of Prudence Empowers Your Life with Fr. Gregory Pine (Podcast) – Matthew Leonard

Pontius Pilate: Worldwide Published Writer, Famous Celebrity – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Is “Santa Muerte” Compatible with Catholicism? (Podcast) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

What is TikTok? A Primer for Clergy – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

When Wokeism Is Changing Your Child’s School – Ida Gazzola at The B.C. Catholic

Tales from the Coffin – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Fr. Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D.: Pontiff Has Done Damage to the Church with His Actions – Complicit Clergy

The Dirty 5 Dozen Ride Again! – One Mad Mom

