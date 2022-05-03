Support the register

Revolutionary Classic on Purgatory Back in Print, Catholics and the Metaverse, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jakub Schikaneder, “All Souls’ Day,” 1888
Tito Edwards Blogs

Revolutionary Classic on Purgatory Back in Print – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Catholics and the Metaverse – Kailash at Catholic Stand

What I Learned from Memorizing Poetry – Hannah Cote at Verily Magazine

Formed in Beauty: Sacred Art by Tianna Williams – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

These Churches were Built on Holy Water Sites – V. M. Traverso at Aleteia

How the Virtue of Prudence Empowers Your Life with Fr. Gregory Pine (Podcast) – Matthew Leonard

Pontius Pilate: Worldwide Published Writer, Famous Celebrity – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Is “Santa Muerte” Compatible with Catholicism? (Podcast) – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

What is TikTok? A Primer for Clergy – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

When Wokeism Is Changing Your Child’s School – Ida Gazzola at The B.C. Catholic

Tales from the Coffin – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Fr. Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D.: Pontiff Has Done Damage to the Church with His Actions – Complicit Clergy

The Dirty 5 Dozen Ride Again! – One Mad Mom

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

