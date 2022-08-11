Priest ‘Slimed’ in Exorcism, Eucharistic Host Allegedly Beats Like Human Heart in Miraculous Viral Video, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Priest "Slimed" in Exorcism - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.com +1
Eucharistic Host Allegedly Beats Like Human Heart in Miraculous Viral Video – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1
St. Catherine of Siena and Following God’s Will – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei
The Byzantine Fast of the Dormition – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Tears of Magdalene – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today
Remembering Leo XIII’s Arcanum—On Christian Marriage – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Tan·Direction Blog
Peacemakers – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
The Liturgical Teaching on Quality of Life Over Quantity of Life – David L. Gray
What Ever Happened to the Opposite Sex? Trinitarian Complementarity – Jerome German at Catholic Stand
Restoration of Holy Week Statue of Christ in Chicago – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Today’s Church Music: “Have You No Decency?” - Jeffrey Ostrowski at Catholic Exchange
Mere Christianity? - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
America Magazine Not Even Trying to Look Pro-life Anymore – One Mad Mom
Invoking “Grandmother of the West”...? What is That All About? – Fr. Z’s Blog
