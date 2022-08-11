Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/priest-slimed-in-exorcism-eucharistic-host-allegedly-beats-like-human-heart-in-miraculous-viral-video-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Priest ‘Slimed’ in Exorcism, Eucharistic Host Allegedly Beats Like Human Heart in Miraculous Viral Video, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ghostbusters New York State License Plate Photo
Ghostbusters New York State License Plate Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Andrew Martin from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Priest "Slimed" in Exorcism - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.com +1

Eucharistic Host Allegedly Beats Like Human Heart in Miraculous Viral Video – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

St. Catherine of Siena and Following God’s Will – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei

The Byzantine Fast of the Dormition – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Tears of Magdalene – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Remembering Leo XIII’s Arcanum—On Christian Marriage – Paul G. Kengor, Ph.D., at Tan·Direction Blog

Peacemakers – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

The Liturgical Teaching on Quality of Life Over Quantity of Life – David L. Gray

What Ever Happened to the Opposite Sex? Trinitarian Complementarity – Jerome German at Catholic Stand

Restoration of Holy Week Statue of Christ in Chicago – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Today’s Church Music: “Have You No Decency?” - Jeffrey Ostrowski at Catholic Exchange

Mere Christianity? - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

America Magazine Not Even Trying to Look Pro-life Anymore – One Mad Mom

Invoking “Grandmother of the West”...? What is That All About? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up