Pope Tells Orthodox Pick a Date for Easter and We’ll Accept, Australian Bishop May Close Schools if Government Violates Religious Freedom, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Pope on Shared Easter Date with Orthodox: Pick a Date and We’ll Accept – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia
Australian Bishop May Close Schools if Government Violates Religious Freedom – Adam Wesselinoff at The Catholic Weekly
Is God Calling You to Become a Friar? These 6 Tips Will Help You on the Way – Kevin J. Banet at Catholic365
Thoughts On Forbearance and Tolerance – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
When the Holy Souls Protected a Jeweler from Ruin – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
4 Centuries Later: A Modern Look at Introduction to the Devout Life – Anne Koerner Simpson at Adoremus Bulletin
Holy Sites – What is Holy Ground? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
Saint Gemma Galgani: 20th-Century Stigmatist – Venerable Father Germanus, C.P., at Tan·Direction
The State of Catholicism in England; Podcast – Eric Sammons and Gavin Ashenden at Crisis Magazine
The Way of the Exile: A Review of Prophet – Nick Olszyk at The Catholic World Report
Synodality? How about Better Preaching – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit