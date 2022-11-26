Support the register

Pope Tells Orthodox Pick a Date for Easter and We’ll Accept, Australian Bishop May Close Schools if Government Violates Religious Freedom, and More Great Links!

Risen Christ Church Blood Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Pope on Shared Easter Date with Orthodox: Pick a Date and We’ll Accept – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Australian Bishop May Close Schools if Government Violates Religious Freedom – Adam Wesselinoff at The Catholic Weekly

Is God Calling You to Become a Friar? These 6 Tips Will Help You on the Way – Kevin J. Banet at Catholic365

Thoughts On Forbearance and Tolerance – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

When the Holy Souls Protected a Jeweler from Ruin – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

4 Centuries Later: A Modern Look at Introduction to the Devout Life – Anne Koerner Simpson at Adoremus Bulletin

Holy Sites – What is Holy Ground? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Saint Gemma Galgani: 20th-Century Stigmatist – Venerable Father Germanus, C.P., at Tan·Direction

The State of Catholicism in England; Podcast – Eric Sammons and Gavin Ashenden at Crisis Magazine

The Way of the Exile: A Review of Prophet – Nick Olszyk at The Catholic World Report

Synodality? How about Better Preaching – Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

