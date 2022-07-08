Outrageous Anti-Life Behaviors and Claims Are Making the Rounds

We cling to heaven’s intercession, and to the truth, while praying for the unborn, the wounded and the confused.

Pro-life warriors rejoice that on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart, a feast about the outpouring of God’s love for us, it was announced that ending the lives of the unborn was not a constitutional right. And since that feast moves around every year — it’s always the Friday after the second Sunday following Pentecost — June 24 will otherwise celebrate the Solemnity of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, when he leapt in his mother Elizabeth’s womb upon encountering Jesus in his mother Mary’s womb.

Many states still allow abortion, so we continue the fight often taken aback at the level of atrocious behaviors and claims making the rounds in response to Roe being overturned.

Here are a few:

Employers are offering to pay for female employees to travel and kill their babies so they can keep working. Ladies, if your employer offers to help kill your baby, it’s a hostile work environment.

Pregnancy Centers, which care for pregnant women, have been violently attacked for being anti-choice. Their choice is to help during pregnancy and beyond. That’s enraging to an anti-life agenda. For instance, in Charlotte, North Carolina, a pregnancy center had windows broken, and the message, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” scrawled in red paint across the walls. Senator Elizabeth Warren is spearheading legislation against pregnancy centers claiming they lure women in with promises to help. This they do, providing information and support they might not have otherwise.

We keep hearing, “Abortion gives power to women. Actually, abortion gives power to men — the power to act irresponsibly and insist their partners have abortions. I’ve interviewed women who wanted their babies but were coerced and threatened by the father. I’ve also spoken with women who were threatened and guilted by their own parents. (Although, many fathers and grandparents mourn the loss of a baby from abortion.)

“Life begins at first breath, it says so in Genesis” was a recent headline in the Baltimore Sun’s editorial section. That spin on Genesis is popping up all over. On social media, one woman claimed the Catholic Church does not baptize stillborn babies because they did not take a first breath. The first breath in Genesis 2:7 was when God breathed life into Adam. He was not an unborn baby in his mother’s womb. He was created at that moment. As for the baptism spin, according to Catholic Answers, It is not Catholic belief that life begins at first breath. Life begins at conception. And baptism is for the living, not for those already passed away.

Pro-lifers have been given a new rule from the 42-year-old singer Pink, who announced on Twitter that we are never to her listen to her music again. She didn’t use nice words to say that either. She later added: “And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you’re out of touch, so ask your kids. … Oh wait — you can’t. They hate you.”

A lot of anger (ahem, Pink) is directed at men (especially old white ones) for being pro-life. However, a majority of women identify as pro-life.

The claim that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are Catholics in good standing is a continuing fallacy. Archbishop Cordileone’s ban on Communion for Pelosi set the record straight although sadly, she and others disregard that ban. Ironically, Biden actually acknowledges that abortion ends the life of a child, recently saying, when “you abort a child …” Yet, he is frantically trying to codify abortion as the law of the land. Biden and Pelosi clearly don’t represent the Church. As Archbishop Fulton Sheen once said, “Judge the Catholic Church not by those who barely live it.”

Other old and worn fallacies can be easily debunked — such as that pro-lifers are violent, want to control women, and only care about babies until they are born. It’s just the opposite.

Liberal media outlets are digging deep trying to stir pro-abortion sentiments. Newsweek published this editorial: ‘I Was Adopted Months After Roe v. Wade, I Wish Abortion Had Been an Option for My Birth Mom' The author said he quit drinking for the sake of his 3 children, so obviously he loves them. He claimed that growing up, he was often asked, “Aren’t you glad you weren’t aborted by your birth mother?”

Lastly, he surmised that his birth mother, who already had four children and had separated from his alcoholic father, probably had him only because abortion was not legal at the time. He ignores the possibility that despite a bad marriage and stressful life, his mother would not have taken the life of her unborn child.

I showed the article to a friend around his age who was also adopted. She said, “I think this is one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever read. How do those kids feel? If their dad had never been born, they would’ve never been born! I have never been asked that question. I truly think this is a fabrication, put out by someone on the liberal left. Or this guy is just plain crazy!”

So, we go but forward as we fight for life amid craziness, clinging to all of heaven’s intercession and to the truth while praying for the unborn, the wounded and the confused.