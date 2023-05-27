Of Pentecost, Peonies and Papal Quotes

I look for hope amid the headlines, including among intriguing current events.

Friendship With Jesus

Leading up to Pentecost — thanks to a book compilation of some of Benedict XVI’s general audiences from 2006 and 2007 — I have been reflecting on the apostles and how their closeness to Christ was the key to their lives and ministry:

“Before being sent out to preach, they had to ‘be’ with Jesus (Mark 3:14), establishing a personal relationship with him” (March 22, 2006).

Likewise, Benedict reminded the faithful how “the Lord wishes to make each one of us a disciple who lives in personal friendship with him.”

In spite of all, good exists in the world and this good is bound to win thanks be to God, the God of Jesus Christ, who was born, died and rose again.

— Benedict XVI — Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) May 24, 2023

And he discussed the holy women who were close to Christ, firstly Mother Mary, highlighting their assistance to the Church since the beginning: “In short, without the generous contribution of many women, the history of Christianity would have developed very differently.”

One who has hope lives differently.

― Benedict XVI — Pope Benedict XVI (@P_BenedictXVI) May 26, 2023





Sweet Stories

I love editing and reading the features on the Register’s “baby beat.”

But other heartwarming stories make my day too:

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace’s classes at Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/sZgHD5Fs3X — Seton Hall (@SetonHall) May 23, 2023





Little Flower

I am always grateful for the holy witness of St. Thérèse, but I was reminded once again this week of her heavenly aid and intercession. Our friends the saints are friends indeed!



By Celine Martin (Sor Genoveva de la Santa Faz) - Archivos del Carmelo de Lisieux, CC0, Link





Beautiful Blooms

Speaking of flowers, did you know that peonies are also known as Pentecost roses?

Come, Holy Spirit!