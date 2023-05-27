Support the register

Of Pentecost, Peonies and Papal Quotes

Things That Give Me Hope This Week

Clockwise from left: the Blessed Sacrament, peonies and Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s Holy Spirit window in St. Peter’s Basilica
Amy Smith Blogs

I look for hope amid the headlines, including among intriguing current events.

But I look for hope elsewhere, too.


Friendship With Jesus

Leading up to Pentecost — thanks to a book compilation of some of Benedict XVI’s general audiences from 2006 and 2007 — I have been reflecting on the apostles and how their closeness to Christ was the key to their lives and ministry:

“Before being sent out to preach, they had to ‘be’ with Jesus (Mark 3:14), establishing a personal relationship with him” (March 22, 2006).

Likewise, Benedict reminded the faithful how “the Lord wishes to make each one of us a disciple who lives in personal friendship with him.”

And he discussed the holy women who were close to Christ, firstly Mother Mary, highlighting their assistance to the Church since the beginning: “In short, without the generous contribution of many women, the history of Christianity would have developed very differently.”


Sweet Stories 

I love editing and reading the features on the Register’s “baby beat.”

But other heartwarming stories make my day too:


Little Flower

I am always grateful for the holy witness of St. Thérèse, but I was reminded once again this week of her heavenly aid and intercession. Our friends the saints are friends indeed!

Beautiful Blooms

Speaking of flowers, did you know that peonies are also known as Pentecost roses?

Come, Holy Spirit!

Amy Smith

Amy Smith Amy Smith is the Register’s associate editor who edits features for the “Culture of Life” section. Fueled by prayer and coffee, she enjoys writing about everything from Jane Austen to saints for the Register. She is the author of The Plans God Has for You: Hopeful Lessons for Young Women (Emmaus Road Publishing, 2020). Her writing has also appeared in various other Catholic publications. She has a master’s degree in journalism and a B.A. in English. Find her online at Instagram.com/hopefulwordsmith and Twitter.com/hope_wordsmith.

