Of Pentecost, Peonies and Papal Quotes
Things That Give Me Hope This Week
I look for hope amid the headlines, including among intriguing current events.
But I look for hope elsewhere, too.
Friendship With Jesus
Leading up to Pentecost — thanks to a book compilation of some of Benedict XVI’s general audiences from 2006 and 2007 — I have been reflecting on the apostles and how their closeness to Christ was the key to their lives and ministry:
“Before being sent out to preach, they had to ‘be’ with Jesus (Mark 3:14), establishing a personal relationship with him” (March 22, 2006).
Likewise, Benedict reminded the faithful how “the Lord wishes to make each one of us a disciple who lives in personal friendship with him.”
And he discussed the holy women who were close to Christ, firstly Mother Mary, highlighting their assistance to the Church since the beginning: “In short, without the generous contribution of many women, the history of Christianity would have developed very differently.”
Sweet Stories
I love editing and reading the features on the Register’s “baby beat.”
But other heartwarming stories make my day too:
Little Flower
I am always grateful for the holy witness of St. Thérèse, but I was reminded once again this week of her heavenly aid and intercession. Our friends the saints are friends indeed!
Beautiful Blooms
Speaking of flowers, did you know that peonies are also known as Pentecost roses?
Come, Holy Spirit!
