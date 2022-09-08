New Translation of Absolution Prayer, Amendment of Life, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Did the Spanish Inquisition Really Kill Thousands of Unbelievers? – Get Fed +1
New Translation of Absolution Prayer – Monsignor Charles M. Mangan, S.T.L., at The Arlington Catholic Herald +1
From the Imitation of Christ: Amendment of Life – Thomas à Kempis at Tan·Direction
Prayer of Detachment – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei
How Do I Begin Building the Habit of Daily Prayer? – Catholic East Texas
The Oliwa Cathedral in Gdańsk, Poland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Transverberation of Saint Teresa of Avila – Emily Berns at Catholic365
A Brief Survey of the Altar Cards of Saint Peter’s Basilica – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Fences Bring Freedom – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand
Convert Shia LaBeouf Credits the Latin Mass with Enriching His New-Found Faith – Roseanne T. Sullivan at Catholic Pundit Wannabe
The Devil’s Input on the Synod on Synodality – Edward J. Barr, J.D., at Roma Locuta Est
