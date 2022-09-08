Support the register

New Translation of Absolution Prayer, Amendment of Life, and More Great Links!

Did the Spanish Inquisition Really Kill Thousands of Unbelievers? – Get Fed +1

New Translation of Absolution Prayer – Monsignor Charles M. Mangan, S.T.L., at The Arlington Catholic Herald +1

From the Imitation of Christ: Amendment of Life – Thomas à Kempis at Tan·Direction

Prayer of Detachment – Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei

How Do I Begin Building the Habit of Daily Prayer? – Catholic East Texas

The Oliwa Cathedral in Gdańsk, Poland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Transverberation of Saint Teresa of Avila – Emily Berns at Catholic365

A Brief Survey of the Altar Cards of Saint Peter’s Basilica – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Fences Bring Freedom – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

Convert Shia LaBeouf Credits the Latin Mass with Enriching His New-Found Faith – Roseanne T. Sullivan at Catholic Pundit Wannabe

The Devil’s Input on the Synod on Synodality – Edward J. Barr, J.D., at Roma Locuta Est

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

