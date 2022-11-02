New ‘Joyfully Married’ Book, Making a Good Confession, and More Great Links!
‘Joyfully Married’; New Book! – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
Making a Good Confession - Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei
Why are St. Francis and St. Clare Called “Seraphic”? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Gender Ideology Comes to the University of Notre Dame – William H. Dempsey at The Catholic Thing
Hyper-Realistic Body of Jesus Created After Intense Scientific Study of Turin Shroud – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP
But My Conscience Made Me Do It! – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Advent of Advent – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Legacy of Romanitas: Artistic and Architectural Legacy of Pope St. Paschal I, 817-824 – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Evidence for Agnostics: Epistemology is Everything – F. X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange
Cardinal Montini, 60 Years Ago Today: Window into Post-Vatican II Liturgical Reforms – Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement
God, I Thank Thee that I am Not Like Devout Catholics – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
