Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/new-joyfully-married-book-making-a-good-confession-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

New ‘Joyfully Married’ Book, Making a Good Confession, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Joyfull Couple Married Photo
Joyfull Couple Married Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Olessya from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

‘Joyfully Married’; New Book! – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Making a Good Confession - Father Chris Pietraszko at Missio Dei

Why are St. Francis and St. Clare Called “Seraphic”? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Gender Ideology Comes to the University of Notre Dame – William H. Dempsey at The Catholic Thing

Hyper-Realistic Body of Jesus Created After Intense Scientific Study of Turin Shroud – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

But My Conscience Made Me Do It! – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Advent of Advent – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Legacy of Romanitas: Artistic and Architectural Legacy of Pope St. Paschal I, 817-824 – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Evidence for Agnostics: Epistemology is Everything – F. X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange

Cardinal Montini, 60 Years Ago Today: Window into Post-Vatican II Liturgical Reforms – Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

God, I Thank Thee that I am Not Like Devout Catholics – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up