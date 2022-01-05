Mystical Aspects of the Mystery of Christmas, My Conversion to Rome, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Mystical Aspects of the Mystery of Christmas – Saint Francis De Sales at Tan Direction Blog +1
My Conversion to Rome – Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist +1
Why Was Jesus Born? Here Are Twelve Reasons - Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange
Sleep, My Child, and Peace Attend Thee – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
Christmas Details Matter – John Cuddeback at Life Craft
Go to Joseph – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Christmas Mincemeat Hand Pies: Two Ways! – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog
Concerning Babes, Dragons, and the Kingdom for the Childlike – James Mahoney at Ignitum Today
Father Nicholas: The Real Santa Claus – David L. Alexander at Man with Black Hat
Never Marry or Date a Pro-Choice Woman! – David L. Gray
New Book Defends All-Male Liturgical Ministry, Subdiaconate/Minor Orders, and Proper Roles of Clergy and Laity – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Two Churches? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Cardinal Müller Criticizes ‘Traditionis Custodes’ in Preface of New Book – Edward Pentin
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging