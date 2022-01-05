Support the register

Mystical Aspects of the Mystery of Christmas, My Conversion to Rome, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Mystical Aspects of the Mystery of Christmas – Saint Francis De Sales at Tan Direction Blog +1

My Conversion to Rome – Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist +1

Why Was Jesus Born? Here Are Twelve Reasons - Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

Sleep, My Child, and Peace Attend Thee – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Christmas Details Matter – John Cuddeback at Life Craft

Go to Joseph – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Christmas Mincemeat Hand Pies: Two Ways! – Emily Malloy at Theology of Home Blog

Concerning Babes, Dragons, and the Kingdom for the Childlike – James Mahoney at Ignitum Today

Father Nicholas: The Real Santa Claus – David L. Alexander at Man with Black Hat

Never Marry or Date a Pro-Choice Woman! – David L. Gray

New Book Defends All-Male Liturgical Ministry, Subdiaconate/Minor Orders, and Proper Roles of Clergy and Laity – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Two Churches? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Cardinal Müller Criticizes ‘Traditionis Custodes’ in Preface of New Book – Edward Pentin

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

