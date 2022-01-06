Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/meet-the-aztec-princess-demons-are-blinded-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Meet the Aztec Princess, Demons are Blinded, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mary Mexico Photo
Our Lady of Guadalupe Mary Mexico Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / JulianaSaldanha from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Meet the Aztec Princess – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand +1

Exorcist Diary: Demons are Blinded – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti +1

Ordinariate Bishop’s Selection Dovetails with USCCB’s Revival Goals – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Christianity in the Movies – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Stories to Read Around the Fireplace This Christmas Season – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine

Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Byzantine Rite – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Five Ways To Grow In Devotion To The Eucharist This Christmastide – Father George Elliott at CatholicLink

A Christmas Hymn – Richard Wilbur at The Catholic Thing

Motherhood Full of Grace – Cindy Bird at Ignitum Today

Wokeism: What It Is, Where It Came From, and Three Tips on How to Combat Its Errors – Chris Stefanick

I am Not an African American and I Hate Being Called That – David L. Gray

Exorcist Diary: Mentally Tormented by the Devil – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti

Liturgical Inventions, Part I – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up