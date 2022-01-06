Meet the Aztec Princess, Demons are Blinded, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Meet the Aztec Princess – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand +1
Exorcist Diary: Demons are Blinded – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti +1
Ordinariate Bishop’s Selection Dovetails with USCCB’s Revival Goals – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Christianity in the Movies – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand
Stories to Read Around the Fireplace This Christmas Season – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine
Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Byzantine Rite – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Five Ways To Grow In Devotion To The Eucharist This Christmastide – Father George Elliott at CatholicLink
A Christmas Hymn – Richard Wilbur at The Catholic Thing
Motherhood Full of Grace – Cindy Bird at Ignitum Today
Wokeism: What It Is, Where It Came From, and Three Tips on How to Combat Its Errors – Chris Stefanick
I am Not an African American and I Hate Being Called That – David L. Gray
Exorcist Diary: Mentally Tormented by the Devil – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti
Liturgical Inventions, Part I – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
