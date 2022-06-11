Matt Walsh’s Film ‘What Is a Woman?’ Is Both Valuable and Incomplete, Free Online Class on Greatest Literature of Western Civilization from Christendom College, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Matt Walsh’s Film ‘What Is a Woman?’ is Both Valuable and Incomplete – Amy Welborn at Catholic World Report

Free Online Class on Greatest Literature of Western Civilization from Christendom College – Aleteia

How To Be Single – Jacinta Boudreau at Ignitum Today

Seven Strategies to Have an Unbreakable Marriage (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

Expert: Nigerian Catholic Church Attack Represents New Turn in War Against Christians – Aleteia

Who are the Fulani Herdsmen? A Nigerian Conflict Explainer – The Pillar

Eucharistic Revival: Empower Grassroots Creativity – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

June: Journey to the Living, Beating Heart of the Catholic Faith – Kevin and Theresa Burke Catholic Exchange

Pillaging the Monasteries: The Vatican’s Hidden Financial Scandal – Mary Cuff at Crisis Magazine

Miss Ann Barnhardt vs. the Law of Non-Contradiction: Miss Barnhardt Loses – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Satan Witnesses to the Power of Prayer to End Abortion - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Capitalism in the Light of Catholic Teaching: E. Michael Jones – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Pope’s Rebuke to Americans; Prospects for the Conclave – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

