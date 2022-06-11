Support the register

Matt Walsh’s Film ‘What Is a Woman?’ Is Both Valuable and Incomplete, Free Online Class on Greatest Literature of Western Civilization from Christendom College, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Matt Walsh’s Film ‘What Is a Woman?’ is Both Valuable and Incomplete – Amy Welborn at Catholic World Report

Free Online Class on Greatest Literature of Western Civilization from Christendom College – Aleteia

How To Be Single – Jacinta Boudreau at Ignitum Today

Seven Strategies to Have an Unbreakable Marriage (YouTube) – The Catholic Gentleman

Expert: Nigerian Catholic Church Attack Represents New Turn in War Against Christians – Aleteia

Who are the Fulani Herdsmen? A Nigerian Conflict Explainer – The Pillar

Eucharistic Revival: Empower Grassroots Creativity – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

June: Journey to the Living, Beating Heart of the Catholic Faith – Kevin and Theresa Burke Catholic Exchange

Pillaging the Monasteries: The Vatican’s Hidden Financial Scandal – Mary Cuff at Crisis Magazine

Miss Ann Barnhardt vs. the Law of Non-Contradiction: Miss Barnhardt Loses – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Satan Witnesses to the Power of Prayer to End Abortion - Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Capitalism in the Light of Catholic Teaching: E. Michael Jones – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Pope’s Rebuke to Americans; Prospects for the Conclave – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

