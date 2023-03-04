Lent is a time of truth.

Christians, called by the Church to prayer, penance, fasting and self-sacrifice, place themselves before God and recognize themselves; they rediscover themselves. … Lent is a time of profound truth, which brings conversion, restores hope and, by putting everything back in its proper place, brings peace and optimism.

Lent is a time that makes us think about our relationship with “Our Father”; it reestablishes the order that should reign between brothers and sisters. Lent is a time that makes us jointly responsible for one another; it detaches us from our selfishness, small-mindedness, meanness and pride; it is a time that enlightens us and makes us understand better that we, too, like Christ, must serve. … Yes, Lent is a time of truth. Let us examine ourselves sincerely, honestly and simply. Our brothers and sisters are there among the poor, the sick, the outcast, the aged. What sort of love do we have? What sort of truth? … So open your minds to look around you; open your hearts to understand and sympathize; open your hands to help.

Source: “Message of His Holiness

John Paul II for Lent 1981”





What Is Lent, and Why Is It Celebrated?

Lent is the liturgical season of “preparation for the celebration of Easter. For the Lenten liturgy disposes both catechumens and the faithful to celebrate the Paschal Mystery: catechumens, through the several stages of Christian initiation; the faithful, through reminders of their own baptism and through penitential practices” (General Norms for the Liturgical Year and the Calendar).

Lent ends on Holy Thursday, as the Mass of the Lord’s Supper begins.

Source: EWTN.com





Color of the Season

Violet or purple is used during Lent as a sign of penance, sacrifice and preparation. At the midpoint — Laetare Sunday (the Fourth Sunday of Lent) — rose vestments are traditionally worn as a sign of joy: We rejoice at the midpoint because we are halfway through the preparation and anticipate the coming joy of Easter.

Source: EWTN.com

Prayers and Practices

The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary and the Stations of the Cross are popular devotions during Lent. Both of these devotions remind us of Our Lord’s passion and death.

Source: EWTN.com