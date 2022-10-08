Italian Cardinal Defends Cardinal Zen, How Stages of Starvation Describe Decaying West, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Italian Cardinal Comes Out in Defense of Joseph Cardinal Zen – Zenit

Of Hunger and Hallucinations: How Stages of Starvation Describe Decaying West – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

The Search for Meaning and Purpose – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’: a Review – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Who Were the Catholic Heroes of Revolutionary France? – Get Fed™

Why We Should Fight - Sheryl Collmer at Crisis Magazine

Swiss Canton Votes To Refuse Funding to Swiss Guard for Renovations – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Belgian Waffling – Father Cliff Ermatinger at Padre Pio Press

Open Letter of Concerned German Catholics – One Peter 5

Ad Repellendas Tempestates ... Prayers for the Repelling of Storms – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Supreme Court, Wokeness, and a Test for Campus Equity - Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

