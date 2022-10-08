Support the register

Italian Cardinal Defends Cardinal Zen, How Stages of Starvation Describe Decaying West, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Hong Kong Ferry Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / tee2tee from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Italian Cardinal Comes Out in Defense of Joseph Cardinal Zen – Zenit

Of Hunger and Hallucinations: How Stages of Starvation Describe Decaying West – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

The Search for Meaning and Purpose – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’: a Review – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Who Were the Catholic Heroes of Revolutionary France? – Get Fed™

Why We Should Fight - Sheryl Collmer at Crisis Magazine

Swiss Canton Votes To Refuse Funding to Swiss Guard for Renovations – J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Belgian Waffling – Father Cliff Ermatinger at Padre Pio Press

Open Letter of Concerned German Catholics – One Peter 5

Ad Repellendas Tempestates ... Prayers for the Repelling of Storms – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Supreme Court, Wokeness, and a Test for Campus Equity - Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

