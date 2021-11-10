It Is Time, Five Things Children of Divorce Want the Church to Know, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

It Is Time! – Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand +1

Five Things Children Of Divorce Want The Church To Know – Bethany Meola at Catholic Link +1

Why ‘Leaf By Niggle’ is Tolkien’s Hidden Catholic Treasure – Matt Chicoine at Voyage Comics & Publishing

Five Ways to Let Your Parish Priests Know You Appreciate Them – Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic365.com

Divine Worship Mass of Our Lady of Walsingham Church in New York City – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Larger Context of the Gödel-Scott Proof of the Necessary Existence of God – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Is the Eucharist Failing Catholics? – Edward J. Barr, J.D., at Roma Locuta Est

The New Anti-Catholic Bigotry – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Can Water Self-Identify as Dry? The Blessed and Glorious Truth of Truisms – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

“Sacrilege”: Parish Hosts Fashion Show in Puerto Rico Church, Sparking Outrage – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Critical Race Theory Enters Canonization Process – David Gray at DavidLGray.INFO

Of Course Churches Are Burning – Catholic Stand

Cardinal Cupich Faces Clash of Ideas and Reality Over Traditionis Custodes – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

The Casaroli Myth – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit