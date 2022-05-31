How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish, and More Great Links!
How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Medieval Poland and Reconciliation of Peoples: Sienkiewicz’s Krzyżacy – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
Cardinal Zen, China’s Latest Victim, Is A Living Saint – Timothy R. Busch at Napa Institute
Contrasts – More Atypical Colour Combinations in Vestment Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
How to Build the Courage to Ask for Donations – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
A Mystagogical Catechesis by Bishop Hugh Gilbert of Aberdeen – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
The Father of the Abortion Movement – Russell Shaw at Angelus News
Ask Father: Venial Sins and the Novus Ordo – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Divided States of America – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Did Jesus Die “For All” or “For Many?” – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
The Church Lacks an Imagination for Lay Agency – Peter Andrasteck at Church Life Journal
The Problem with Nuclear Deterrence – Christopher Tollefsen at Plough Magazine
