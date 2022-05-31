Support the register

How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Highlighted Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Medieval Poland and Reconciliation of Peoples: Sienkiewicz’s Krzyżacy – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Cardinal Zen, China’s Latest Victim, Is A Living Saint – Timothy R. Busch at Napa Institute

Contrasts – More Atypical Colour Combinations in Vestment Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How to Build the Courage to Ask for Donations – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

A Mystagogical Catechesis by Bishop Hugh Gilbert of Aberdeen – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Father of the Abortion Movement – Russell Shaw at Angelus News

Ask Father: Venial Sins and the Novus Ordo – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Divided States of America – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Did Jesus Die “For All” or “For Many?” – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Church Lacks an Imagination for Lay Agency – Peter Andrasteck at Church Life Journal

The Problem with Nuclear Deterrence – Christopher Tollefsen at Plough Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

