How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish, and More Great Links!

How Long Can a Priest Stay in a Parish? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Medieval Poland and Reconciliation of Peoples: Sienkiewicz’s Krzyżacy – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Cardinal Zen, China’s Latest Victim, Is A Living Saint – Timothy R. Busch at Napa Institute

Contrasts – More Atypical Colour Combinations in Vestment Design – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How to Build the Courage to Ask for Donations – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

A Mystagogical Catechesis by Bishop Hugh Gilbert of Aberdeen – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Father of the Abortion Movement – Russell Shaw at Angelus News

Ask Father: Venial Sins and the Novus Ordo – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Divided States of America – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Did Jesus Die “For All” or “For Many?” – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

The Church Lacks an Imagination for Lay Agency – Peter Andrasteck at Church Life Journal

The Problem with Nuclear Deterrence – Christopher Tollefsen at Plough Magazine

