Give the Gift of Heaven This Christmas

This year, let’s pray for the souls in Purgatory — that Christmas morning will find these souls joyful and triumphant, cradled in the arms of their Savior.

One night this Advent, when our family assembled to say the Rosary, our daughter Mary Katherine told us she had been praying all 15 mysteries of the Rosary by herself. Mary, who is 12 years old, informed us that she had been saying these prayers for the souls in Purgatory.

I asked her why. Why now?

She smiled and told me, “So the souls in Purgatory can go to Heaven for Christmas.”

Our law recognizes the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion. The first is rational and understandable; the second is unlawful, unjust and uncharitable. Until very lately, Catholic theologians had a similar view of suffering.

We Catholics are not required to seek suffering; it is proper to avoid suffering if possible and if it does not conflict with justice or charity. But the idea of evading suffering at all costs is foreign to our Catholic Faith.

In the past two years, many of us have been so militant on evading suffering, that we have lost sight of the Church Suffering.

But one little girl has not lost that sight.

Mary Katherine’s comment reminded me that sometimes, the best and purest theology comes from the minds and hearts of children.

This year, let’s take a cue from Mary Katherine. Let’s pray for the souls in Purgatory — that Christmas morning will find these souls joyful and triumphant, cradled in the arms of their Savior.