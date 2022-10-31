From Wicca to Catholicism, How Humility Conquers Pride, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
From Wicca to Catholicism - Nora Jensen at Coming Home Network International
How Humility Conquers Pride - Kevin Vost, Psy.D., at CatholicLink
Jesus Established a Church Not a Gated Community – Unknown Centurion at Catholic Stand
The Strange Miracle of Padre Pio and the Blind Girl – Get Fed™
Trustful Surrender in Poverty and Its Hardships - Father Jean Baptiste Saint-Jure, S.J., at Tan·Direction
Remembering All Souls In November (and Beyond) – Anne DeSantis at epicPew
Catholic Health Care Alliance Aims To Protect and Advance Catholic Practice of Medicine – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
Naming the Elephant in the Ecclesiastical Closet – Father Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot In The Cloister
Transday Morning – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Three Months of Dangerous Holidays – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Why School Boards Ignore Parents: Or, How The Expertocracy Works – W. M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician To The Stars!
Ballet Flats: Fashion to Dance into Your Heart – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog
Is the Vatican’s China ‘Progress’ Going Backwards? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit