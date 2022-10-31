Support the register

From Wicca to Catholicism, How Humility Conquers Pride, and More Great Links!

From Wicca to Catholicism - Nora Jensen at Coming Home Network International

How Humility Conquers Pride - Kevin Vost, Psy.D., at CatholicLink

Jesus Established a Church Not a Gated Community – Unknown Centurion at Catholic Stand

The Strange Miracle of Padre Pio and the Blind Girl – Get Fed™

Trustful Surrender in Poverty and Its Hardships - Father Jean Baptiste Saint-Jure, S.J., at Tan·Direction

Remembering All Souls In November (and Beyond) – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

Catholic Health Care Alliance Aims To Protect and Advance Catholic Practice of Medicine – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Naming the Elephant in the Ecclesiastical Closet – Father Hugh Somerville-Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot In The Cloister

Transday Morning – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Three Months of Dangerous Holidays – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Why School Boards Ignore Parents: Or, How The Expertocracy Works – W. M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician To The Stars!

Ballet Flats: Fashion to Dance into Your Heart – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

Is the Vatican’s China ‘Progress’ Going Backwards? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

