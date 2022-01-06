Support the register

From Anti-Catholic to Avid Believer, Does Wichita’s ‘Stewardship Model’ Really Work, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“Coming into the Catholic Church This Easter!” From Anti-Catholic to Avid Believer – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Does Wichita’s ‘Stewardship Model’ Really Work? – Caitlin Bootsma at The Pillar +1

An Answered Prayer – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Scala Foundation: Has Big Role in Evangelization of Culture, Breaking Mould of Education – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Persevering With Mary – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

How Did Christmas Caroling Come About? – Eddie O’Neill at Simply Catholic

No Mary, No Jesus. Know Mary, Know Jesus – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

The Black Abortion Genocide – Myth or Reality (A Dialectic) – David L. Gray

Fr. John Hepworth, RIP: Traditional Anglican Communion Primate, Ordinariate Visionary, Catholic Priest – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

On the “Winter Feast” - Dale Ahlquist at Catholic World Report

Evangelizing in Ancient Cathedrals - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Exorcist Diary: The Devil’s Maze – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti

Happy Birthday Blog! Sweet 16 – Father Z’s Blog

Liturgical Inventions, Part II – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

