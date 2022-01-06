From Anti-Catholic to Avid Believer, Does Wichita’s ‘Stewardship Model’ Really Work, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
“Coming into the Catholic Church This Easter!” From Anti-Catholic to Avid Believer – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1
Does Wichita’s ‘Stewardship Model’ Really Work? – Caitlin Bootsma at The Pillar +1
An Answered Prayer – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand
Scala Foundation: Has Big Role in Evangelization of Culture, Breaking Mould of Education – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Persevering With Mary – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
How Did Christmas Caroling Come About? – Eddie O’Neill at Simply Catholic
No Mary, No Jesus. Know Mary, Know Jesus – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today
The Black Abortion Genocide – Myth or Reality (A Dialectic) – David L. Gray
Fr. John Hepworth, RIP: Traditional Anglican Communion Primate, Ordinariate Visionary, Catholic Priest – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
On the “Winter Feast” - Dale Ahlquist at Catholic World Report
Evangelizing in Ancient Cathedrals - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners
Exorcist Diary: The Devil’s Maze – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti
Happy Birthday Blog! Sweet 16 – Father Z’s Blog
Liturgical Inventions, Part II – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
