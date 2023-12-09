Favorite Jesse Tree Resources for Advent

‘But a shoot shall sprout from the stump of Jesse, and from his roots a bud shall blossom’ (Isaiah 11:1)

Here are some great resources to help you and your family practice the Jesse Tree tradition, a way to journey through salvation history leading to Christ's birth at Christmas!

Jesse Tree Cards — From Catholic Family Crate, these inexpensive and easy-to-use cards can be used as a garland or on the dinner table.

The Jesse Tree for Families — The illustrations are beautiful, and this book comes with cut-out ornaments! Available on Amazon and at OSV.

Heirloom Wooden Jesse Tree Ornaments — This quality set from Studio Senn is an investment, but a lovely one that will hold up and be treasured year after year.

Multi-Colored Jesse Tree Ornaments — From Jesse Tree Treasures, we got this set years ago at a good price-point, and it has lasted through many years and children.

O Come, Emmanuel: Advent Reflections on the Jesse Tree for Families — By Kendra Tierney of Catholic All Year, this catechetically-rich book is perfect for a wide range of ages. Available on Amazon and at the Saint Paul Center.

The Jesse Tree: An Advent Devotion — By Eric and Suzan Sammons, this devotional is thorough and structured beautifully so you can dig deeper with older children. Available on Amazon and from Sophia Institute Press.

The Mosaic Jesse Tree — By Sara at To Jesus, Sincerely, this is a digital resource for those looking for ease of use, no shipping and beautiful artwork. You can prepare these ornament printables at home with your children.

Though not explicitly about the Jesse Tree (though it does include it), one of my favorite new Advent books is called All About Advent and Christmas: Sharing the Seasons of Hope and Wonder with Children by Katherine Bogner and Shari Van Vranken. The art is bright and captivating and the content covers so many beautiful traditions that make up these holy seasons. It should be a staple in Catholic homes. Also available on Amazon.