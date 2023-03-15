Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/dana-s-light-the-fire-honors-st-patrick

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Dana’s ‘Light the Fire’ Honors St. Patrick

Irish singer-songwriter Dana Scallon has just released a timely single.

‘Light the Fire (St. Patrick’s Song)’ is the latest single from Dana.
‘Light the Fire (St. Patrick’s Song)’ is the latest single from Dana. (photo: Courtesy of DS Music; and Unsplash)
Amy Smith Arts & Entertainment

Looking for a St. Patrick feast-day song?

Irish singer-songwriter Dana Scallon has just released a timely single, Light the Fire (St. Patrick’s Song).

The song, which she will perform at the Knock Shrine on Thursday, recalls how St. Patrick lit the Paschal fire on the ancient hill of Slane in A.D. 433, defying the king at Tara. 

Light the flame in my heart once again ... 
And the fire will burn in the darkness ... 
As on that ancient hill …

“It was more than just a fire,” Dana said in a press release this week. “St. Patrick was courageous. It could have cost him his life. Those were dark days. They were oppressive. There was human sacrifice. The fire was symbolic of bringing light and bringing an understanding to what was wrong in those days and changing what was wrong from the darkness into light.” 

Dana said her brother-in-law, the late Vincentian Father Kevin Scallon, inspired the idea more than 10 years ago. Father Scallon said, according to the press release, “You know, we need a new hymn to St. Patrick for today. Because the message of St. Patrick does not belong to a past generation and it’s not just for Ireland. It’s a message for today and for the whole world.” 

Dana shared her devotion to the “Apostle of Ireland” with the Register this week.

“As an Irish Catholic I’ve always had a devotion to St. Patrick, but I have a heightened awareness today of how much we need the message and the mission of St. Patrick to be alive in our own hearts and in our country, indeed throughout the world. He was a victim of human trafficking, sold into slavery, lived in abject poverty — yet he returned to the people who did this to him.” 

“And he lit a fire of faith, hope and love in the darkness of a pagan world, a world of human sacrifice and oppression,” she continued. “That fire brought the light of faith to Ireland and to the whole world.” 

She added: “I pray for the intercession and for the courage of St. Patrick, so that we can light that fire again — but the flame has to start in our own hearts.”

St. Patrick, pray for us!

 

LISTEN AND LEARN MORE

Light the Fire is available at DSMusicStore.com or via streaming on Spotify.

Dana has appeared on EWTN and sung for various popes at papal events. EWTNRC.com offers various music and DVDs by Dana.

Amy Smith

Amy Smith Amy Smith is the Register’s associate editor who edits features for the “Culture of Life” section. Fueled by prayer and coffee, she enjoys writing about everything from Jane Austen to saints for the Register. She is the author of The Plans God Has for You: Hopeful Lessons for Young Women (Emmaus Road Publishing, 2020). Her writing has also appeared in various other Catholic publications. She has a master’s degree in journalism and a B.A. in English. Find her online at Instagram.com/hopefulwordsmith and Twitter.com/hope_wordsmith.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up