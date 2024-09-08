Support the register

Demons Offer Exorcist a Deal, Costly Truth, Appearance of Mary Converted Millions of Pagans, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Demons Offer Exorcist A Deal – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

Costly Truth – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

An Appearance Of Mary Converted Millions Of Pagans To Christianity – Lila Rose

Becoming Awake to the Presence of God – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Salve Regina Prayer – Simply Catholic

New Thurible Unveiled by Heritage Liturgical – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

SPIRITUS, an Acronym for Learning to Pray – Mathilde De Robien at Aleteia

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Why Some Miracles Are Denied: Understanding God and Our Suffering – Magis Center

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

“Prayer Is a First Resort”: An Interview with Father Benedict Kiely – Julian Kwasniewski

Saint Hyacinth – August 17th – Catholics For Catholics

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

