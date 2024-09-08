Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-sept-7-2024-yvujnu74

Palpitating Host Brought Priest to Tears, Change Yourself to Become Free From Desolation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Divine Mercy Monstrance’
‘Divine Mercy Monstrance’ (photo: David Eucaristía / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Palpitating Host Brought Priest to Tears – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Change Yourself To Become Free From Desolation! – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Unless You Gnaw and Chew My Flesh . . . – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Struggle to Trust God – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange

The Three Messianic Miracles – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

Saint Clare: Patron Saint of Silicon Valley – Roseanne T. Sullivan

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Saint Maximus the Confessor – August 13th – Catholics For Catholics

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

How Contemplation of Sacred Icons Can Lift Our Souls to God – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Why Call Mary Queen? – Edward Sri, S.T.D., at Simply Catholic

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

