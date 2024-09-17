Prayer to Sacred Heart of Jesus Made Public Because God Rejected Its Omission, How to Know God’s Will for Your Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Prayer to Sacred Heart of Jesus Made Public Because God Rejected Its Omission – George Ryan at uCatholic

Diabolical Disorientation versus Radical Reorientation: Part II – Unknown Centurion at Catholic Stand

How To Know God’s Will For Your Life – Dan Burke via A Catholic Gentleman

Five Beautiful Catholic Sites in Rugged West Virginia – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Hey, We Have a Vocation Too! – Bob Waruszewski at Ignitum Today

God and the Death of Innocents – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Echoes of Grace: The Poignant Power of Five Mother Teresa Quotes – Magis Center

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Restorations at Church of Saint Aloysius in Oxford, Oxford Oratory – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Another Shroud of Turin Study Released: Bloodstains Consistent with Crucifixion of Christ – Catholic Herald

Woe to You, Scribes and Pharisees | Gospel Readings – Full Sheen Ahead

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit