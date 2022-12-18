What Is St. Gertrude’s Prayer, Souls in Purgatory and How to Assist Them, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What is Saint Gertrude’s Prayer? – Monsignor William J. King at Simply Catholic

The Souls in Purgatory and How to Assist Them - Emily Berns at Catholic365

Letting Go of Our Hang-Ups – Lilian Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Who was Called the “Snowshoe Priest”? – Get Fed™

The Beautiful Culture Speaks of Freedom, Love, and of Christ – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Are You Experience a Dark Night of The Soul? Here’s How to Tell – Will Wright at CatholicLink

Five Gift-Giving Strategies to Promote Gratitude in Kids – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Friendship and the Intellectual Life – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire Blog

Liturgical Living: Advent – Adam Minihan at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Stuart Rogerson: Writing While Dying from Cancer – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

