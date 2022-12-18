Support the register

What Is St. Gertrude’s Prayer, Souls in Purgatory and How to Assist Them, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Girl Praying in the Fog Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / ThuyHaBich from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

What is Saint Gertrude’s Prayer? – Monsignor William J. King at Simply Catholic

The Souls in Purgatory and How to Assist Them - Emily Berns at Catholic365

Letting Go of Our Hang-Ups – Lilian Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Who was Called the “Snowshoe Priest”? – Get Fed™

The Beautiful Culture Speaks of Freedom, Love, and of Christ – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Are You Experience a Dark Night of The Soul? Here’s How to Tell – Will Wright at CatholicLink

Five Gift-Giving Strategies to Promote Gratitude in Kids – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Friendship and the Intellectual Life – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Word on Fire Blog

Liturgical Living: Advent – Adam Minihan at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Stuart Rogerson: Writing While Dying from Cancer – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

