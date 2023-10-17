A Critique of the Synod on Synodality, Why God Does Not Answer Prayers, Meet the 15-Year-Old Who’s Selling Rosaries Around the World, and More Great Links!
The Synod on Synodality: A Critique – Father Dwight Longenecker
Why God Does Not Answer Prayers – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction
Meet the 15-year-old Who’s Selling Rosaries Around the World – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar
Legal Attacks Mount Against Massachusetts Crisis Pregnancy Centers – The Catholic World Report
Saint Robert Bellarmine and Saint Joseph of Cupertino – Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog
Archeologists Uncover Steps in Location Jesus Healed the Blind Man in Jerusalem – Harumi Suzuki at Church Pop
The Wisdom of Saint Alphonsus Liguori, Super-Saint – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
Church in Germany Shrinking Faster than ever Before – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
Laudato Si’, Laudato No – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis and the Death Penalty – Luis E. Lugo at The Catholic Thing
