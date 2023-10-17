Support the register

A Critique of the Synod on Synodality, Why God Does Not Answer Prayers, Meet the 15-Year-Old Who’s Selling Rosaries Around the World, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Bible’
‘Bible’ (photo: Aritha / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Synod on Synodality: A Critique – Father Dwight Longenecker

Why God Does Not Answer Prayers – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction

Meet the 15-year-old Who’s Selling Rosaries Around the World – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Legal Attacks Mount Against Massachusetts Crisis Pregnancy Centers – The Catholic World Report

Saint Robert Bellarmine and Saint Joseph of Cupertino – Denise Trull at Theology of Home Blog

Archeologists Uncover Steps in Location Jesus Healed the Blind Man in Jerusalem – Harumi Suzuki at Church Pop

The Wisdom of Saint Alphonsus Liguori, Super-Saint – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Church in Germany Shrinking Faster than ever Before – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Laudato Si’, Laudato No – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Pope Francis and the Death Penalty – Luis E. Lugo at The Catholic Thing

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

