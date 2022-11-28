Support the register

Demons Cast Out By the Saints, Will You Be Remembered and Does It Matter, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Vatican Rome Saint Peter's Cupola Dome Basilica Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Steen Jepsen from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Exorcist Diary: Demons Cast Out by the Saints – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

Will You Be Remembered, and Does It Matter? - Patti Maguire Armstrong at epicPew

It is Impossible to Accept that the Vatican is Taking the Sex Abuse Crisis Seriously – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

What Is Twitch and How Are Catholics Using It To Evangelize?; Video – University of Saint Thomas in Houston via CatholicLink

Canada Approves Mercy Killing for the Mentally Ill – Father Dwight Longenecker

You’re in the Bible! – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Lion & Lamb Seeks to Curate the Catholic Child’s Bookshelf – Lindsay Schlegel at Aleteia

Forming the Will of Your Children (with Pilar Caranti) – The Fairest Love Shrine Podcast

Proficiscere: The Catholic Way of Dying – David L. Alexander at Man With Black Hat

. . .You’re Saying That Death is a Calling – Kelly Lindquist at The Lamp Magazine

Statement Sweaters That “Yule” Be Thankful For! - Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Mōdê Blog

The Lifting of the Chasuble at the Elevations: Touching the Hem of Christ’s Garment – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter Five

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

