Peter Kreeft Predicts Doom for Our Culture, An Open Letter to Our Bishops About the Care of Our Souls, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Peter Kreeft Predicts Doom, Barbarism, and Disaster for Our Culture; Video – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

An Open Letter to Our Bishops: About the Care of Our Souls – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

Eucharistic Miracle of Weiten-Raxendorf – Blessed Carlo Acutis on the Go!

A Catholic Millennial Woman on Modesty – Christina M. Sorrentino at Missio Dei

Emil Joseph Kapaun – From Farm Boy to Priest to Hero – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

How to (Not) Annoy People when Fundraising - Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Rosary and the “Blue Army” – John Roskoski at Catholic365

How Was Jesus Born? – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

New Ascension Book About Solemnities Draws Catholics Deeper into Prayer – Rick Dooley at Adoremus Bulletin

Is the Brown Scapular “Biblical”? – Shane Kapler at Tan·Direction

Bishop Aillet on Traditionis Custodes: Towards a Restoration of Peace? – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

How Christocentric and Spirit-Filled are the Synodal Machinations? – Larry Chapp, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

