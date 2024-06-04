Support the register

Fatima’s ‘Miracle of the Sun’ Visualized, 4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard Of, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Fatima’s 'Miracle of the Sun' as Visualized by AI (Photos) – John Touhey at Aleteia

4 of the Craziest Catholic Rules You Have Never Heard Of – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Bankrupting the Banquet: On the Distribution of Holy Communion – Michael P. Foley, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Virtue Versus Hollywood Values – A Treasure To Be Shared

Learning How and Why to be Still Every Day – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

The Saints’ Guide To Patience – Saint Albert the Great at Tan Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Mary Potter: the London “Saint” Who Gave Her Life for the Dying – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

I Will Draw All People To Myself – Father Jerry Brown at the Coming Home Network

Further Examples of Coverings for Liturgical Books – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

The Primary Importance of Fathers with Father Mark Mary, C.F.R. – The Catholic Gentleman

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

