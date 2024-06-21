At War With the World, Transformed by Silent Sacrifices, Education’s Impact on Domestic and Family Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

At War With The World – The Unknown Centurion at Catholic Stand

Transformed by Silent Sacrifices – My Catholic Life

Catholic Education’s Impact on Domestic and Family Life – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange

What Is the Deal with Indulgences? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Lawyer, a Journalist, and a Scientist Detail the Miracle of the Sun – Magis Center

Speaking the Truth with Love – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

The Wisdom Of Angels – Mike Aquilina via Tan Direction

The Elements of the Altar or Holy Table in the Byzantine Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Osanna Andreasi – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

June Was Made For Love: The Fruit Of The Sacred Heart – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Biblical (and Extra-Biblical) Origin of Relics – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The First “Eucharistic Procession” and the Centrality of the Liturgy – Ryan P. Budd, M.Div., S.T.B., J.D., at The Catholic World Report

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Sisters of Life Video Wins Gold Telly Award for Answering Internet’s Top Questions about Nuns – Madeline Daley and ChurchPOP