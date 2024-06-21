Support the register

At War With the World, Transformed by Silent Sacrifices, Education’s Impact on Domestic and Family Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Risk’
Tito Edwards Blogs

At War With The World – The Unknown Centurion at Catholic Stand

Transformed by Silent Sacrifices – My Catholic Life

Catholic Education’s Impact on Domestic and Family Life – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange

What Is the Deal with Indulgences? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Lawyer, a Journalist, and a Scientist Detail the Miracle of the Sun – Magis Center

Speaking the Truth with Love – Francis X. Maier at The Catholic Thing

The Wisdom Of Angels – Mike Aquilina via Tan Direction

The Elements of the Altar or Holy Table in the Byzantine Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Osanna Andreasi – Catholics for Catholics

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

June Was Made For Love: The Fruit Of The Sacred Heart – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Biblical (and Extra-Biblical) Origin of Relics – Joseph Tuttle at Missio Dei

The First “Eucharistic Procession” and the Centrality of the Liturgy – Ryan P. Budd, M.Div., S.T.B., J.D., at The Catholic World Report

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Sisters of Life Video Wins Gold Telly Award for Answering Internet’s Top Questions about Nuns –  Madeline Daley and ChurchPOP

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

