3 Ways the Devil Sneaks Into Your Life and How to Fight Back, Facing the Storms of Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

3 Ways the Devil Sneaks into Your Life and How to Fight Back – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Origins of Devotion to and Artistic Depictions of the Wounds, Blood, and Heart of Christ – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Facing the Storms of Life – Ted Watkins at Catholic Exchange

When God Brings Us To our Knees – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

If You Can Use Anything Lord, You Can Use Me – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Living Selflessly – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

Antique Vestments of the Byzantine Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Living In Fellowship with the Holy Spirit – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

The Difficulty of Loving and Forgiving Our Enemies – Frank Rega at The Shield Of Faith

The Meaning of Life – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

The Old Testament And Mary, The Mother Of The Messiah – Gayle Somers at Catholic Link

Happiness and Technology: AI and God – Magis Center