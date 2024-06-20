Support the register

3 Ways the Devil Sneaks Into Your Life and How to Fight Back, Facing the Storms of Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Dark Mist’
‘Dark Mist’ (photo: Gianni / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

3 Ways the Devil Sneaks into Your Life and How to Fight Back – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Origins of Devotion to and Artistic Depictions of the Wounds, Blood, and Heart of Christ – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Facing the Storms of Life – Ted Watkins at Catholic Exchange

When God Brings Us To our Knees – Eileen Renders at Catholic365

If You Can Use Anything Lord, You Can Use Me – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Living Selflessly – Lexis Challen at Missio Dei

Antique Vestments of the Byzantine Tradition – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Living In Fellowship with the Holy Spirit – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Difficulty of Loving and Forgiving Our Enemies – Frank Rega at The Shield Of Faith

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Meaning of Life – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The Old Testament And Mary, The Mother Of The Messiah – Gayle Somers at Catholic Link

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Happiness and Technology: AI and God – Magis Center

