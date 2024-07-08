Support the register

8 Deadly Sins in Literature, Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross, A Morning Prayer Written by St. Thérèse, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Books’ (photo: Marcello Sokal / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

8 Deadly Sins in Literature: Gluttony – Magis Center

The Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross – Tan Direction

A Morning Prayer Written by Saint Therese – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

If God Became Man, Didn’t God Change? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Fortitude: Not Just for Battlefields – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange

What Scriptural Lessons can We Draw from the Rule of Saint Benedict? – Saint Paul Center

Saint Junipero Serra: A Saint for Those Discerning Their Vocation – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Who is “Our Lady of Health”? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The World And The Mystery Of Prayer – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Greater Love Hath No Man Than This, That a Man Lay Down His Life for His Friends – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The 12th Century Missal of Limoges – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Saint Anthony Mary Zaccaria – July 5th – Catholics for Catholics

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

