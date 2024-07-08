8 Deadly Sins in Literature, Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross, A Morning Prayer Written by St. Thérèse, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
8 Deadly Sins in Literature: Gluttony – Magis Center
The Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross – Tan Direction
A Morning Prayer Written by Saint Therese – Terri Thomas at Catholic365
If God Became Man, Didn’t God Change? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Fortitude: Not Just for Battlefields – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange
What Scriptural Lessons can We Draw from the Rule of Saint Benedict? – Saint Paul Center
Saint Junipero Serra: A Saint for Those Discerning Their Vocation – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic
Who is “Our Lady of Health”? – Get Fed
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
The World And The Mystery Of Prayer – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Greater Love Hath No Man Than This, That a Man Lay Down His Life for His Friends – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
The 12th Century Missal of Limoges – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Saint Anthony Mary Zaccaria – July 5th – Catholics for Catholics
