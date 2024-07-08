8 Deadly Sins in Literature, Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross, A Morning Prayer Written by St. Thérèse, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

8 Deadly Sins in Literature: Gluttony – Magis Center

The Sufferings of Our Savior on the Cross – Tan Direction

A Morning Prayer Written by Saint Therese – Terri Thomas at Catholic365

If God Became Man, Didn’t God Change? – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Fortitude: Not Just for Battlefields – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange

What Scriptural Lessons can We Draw from the Rule of Saint Benedict? – Saint Paul Center

Saint Junipero Serra: A Saint for Those Discerning Their Vocation – Michael R. Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Who is “Our Lady of Health”? – Get Fed

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The World And The Mystery Of Prayer – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Greater Love Hath No Man Than This, That a Man Lay Down His Life for His Friends – Mary O’Regan at Mary's Blog

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

The 12th Century Missal of Limoges – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Saint Anthony Mary Zaccaria – July 5th – Catholics for Catholics