What Do You Mean There’s No More Wine, Does an Authentic Christian Life Involve Miracles, What Is the Papal Tiara, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

What Do You Mean There’s No More Wine? – Ida Adams at Catholic Stand

Does an Authentic Christian Life Involve Miracles? – Lila Rose

The Synaxis of the Archangel Gabriel, Living Icon of the Incarnation – Robert Keim at New Liturgical Movement

What is the Papal Tiara? – Get Fed

“Nothing Is Concealed” – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

Fighting the Demonic with the Holy Hour – Father Dave Tomaszycki at Catholic Exchange

5 Powerful Prayers to Saint Joseph – Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Conversion from Atheism in China to Catholicism in the United States – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Henry II – July 13th – Catholics for Catholics

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

God Created the Universe? Impossible! – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

